Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.46

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 701801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

