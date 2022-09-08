GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 2.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.14. 19,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 49,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $426.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

