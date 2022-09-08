Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) rose 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
GRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
