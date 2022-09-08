Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0020 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $689,570.96 and $287,316.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

