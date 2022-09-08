Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 4.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 40,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 167,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOOD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$70.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.