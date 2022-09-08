GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Down 2.8% This Week

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $4,679.12 and $4,231.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,309.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

