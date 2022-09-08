Globe Life Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

