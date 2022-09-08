Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Globe International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.
Globe International Company Profile
