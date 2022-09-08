Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.02. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

