Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.07). Approximately 30,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 39,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £55.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.70.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

