Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Head to Head Analysis

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 3 5 2 0 1.90

Air France-KLM has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, meaning that its stock price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80% Air France-KLM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.19 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $16.94 billion 0.06 -$3.89 billion N/A N/A

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 332 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

