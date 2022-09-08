Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

