GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 10,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,356,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

