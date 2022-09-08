GET Protocol (GET) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (GET) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008820 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $47,480.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

