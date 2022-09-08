Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 695 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 692 ($8.36). Approximately 20,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 110,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.29).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 642.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.46. The company has a market capitalization of £310.21 million and a P/E ratio of 145.99.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.