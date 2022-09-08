Genus plc (LON:GNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Genus Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 2,754 ($33.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,282.14. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186 ($26.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,795 ($70.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,586.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.34.
Genus Company Profile
