Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.05

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and traded as low as $36.27. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 7,826 shares.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

