GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 2,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 885,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

