FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of VTYX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

