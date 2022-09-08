Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $145.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $20,970.09 and $145.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022% against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,991,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,370 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.