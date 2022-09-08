Function X Reaches Market Cap of $103.09 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Function X has a market capitalization of $103.09 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,208.78 or 0.99972215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00071745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024806 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.