FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.19. 22,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

