Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Up 2.9%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.47. 10,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 412,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$552.04 million and a P/E ratio of -46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

