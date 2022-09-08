Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

