Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 9,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,920. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

