Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

FOVSY opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

