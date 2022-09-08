Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.07. 17,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,404. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

