Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

