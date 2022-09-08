FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 1,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstGroup Dividend Announcement

About FirstGroup

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0114 per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

