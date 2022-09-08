First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading Down 1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.53 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.
