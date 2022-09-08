First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.34 and last traded at $74.36. 2,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

