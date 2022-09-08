First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.02

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.02 and last traded at $138.66, with a volume of 55052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.