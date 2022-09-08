First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Down to $34.94

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $33.93. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

