Firo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.69 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Firo has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $9.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00014456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.93 or 0.08456511 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00189736 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026058 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00300129 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00785715 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00665687 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Firo Profile
Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,473,419 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is firo.org.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
