FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) One Day Volume Hits $9.44 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $31.77 million and $9.44 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
FirmaChain Coin Profile
FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 657,586,018 coins and its circulating supply is 522,501,845 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#.
