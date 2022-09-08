Firdaos (FDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194,977.50

Firdaos (FDO) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Firdaos has a market cap of $194,977.50 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Firdaos Coin Profile
Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.
Firdaos Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Firdaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firdaos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.