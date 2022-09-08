Financial Comparison: Shapeways (SHPW) & Its Peers

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Shapeways to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shapeways and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways Competitors 49 160 381 6 2.58

Shapeways presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.23%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shapeways has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways’ peers have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -20.23% -17.91% Shapeways Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million $1.76 million -1.40 Shapeways Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.32

Shapeways’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shapeways peers beat Shapeways on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

