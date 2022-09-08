Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.