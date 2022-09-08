Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.