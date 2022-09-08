Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033597 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

