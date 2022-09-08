Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

