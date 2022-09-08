Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.