Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 3,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

