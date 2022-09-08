Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $149,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

