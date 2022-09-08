Everex Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $214,055.20 and $3,425.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.