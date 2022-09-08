Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

