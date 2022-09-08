ERn Financial LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,269. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

