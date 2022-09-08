ERn Financial LLC Purchases 695 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 294,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,972,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

