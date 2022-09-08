ERn Financial LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

