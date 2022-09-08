ERn Financial LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.